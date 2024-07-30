Knights half linked with Super League move

Knights halfback Jackson Hastings has been linked with a return to the Super League amid reports he won't be named in Newcastle's line-up to face Penrith on Sunday.
The playmaker, in the second year of a three-season contract with Newcastle, is reportedly in the sights of Leeds Rhinos.
Veteran NRL commentator and radio broadcaster Andrew Voss claimed on Tuesday morning that an agreement had already been reached.
"Jackson Hastings has signed with the Leeds Rhinos," Voss said, speaking on his SEN 1170 radio show.
"It all happened pretty quickly.
"They announced that Rhyse Martin, the former Bulldog [and] PNG international, was leaving the club.
"He's been a mainstay of the club ... and then ... to temper that, we've signed Jackson Hastings."
Voss later stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was "just mail at this stage" and there was "no official word out of Rhinos".
Leeds have confirmed Martin's departure at the end of this season but there have been no reports out of England suggesting the club has signed Hastings.
Former Eels coach Brad Arthur, a long-time friend of Knights coach Adam O'Brien, only recently took over as head coach at Leeds following Rohan Smith's departure.
Arthur's son, Matt - a hooker at Parramatta - was only last week linked with a move to the Knights.
It's not clear if Hastings' suggested move would be immediate or at season's end.
Super League's signing deadline for this season is Friday, August 2 - England time.
Unless given permission, Hastings can't negotiate with other clubs until November 1 - when he enters the last year of his contract.
The Knights have been contacted for comment, as has Hastings' management agency Ultra Management Sports.
Hastings' suggested departure comes after it emerged on Monday that he was set to be dropped for Newcastle's clash with the Panthers at Penrith.
Those reports linked his demotion to his recent form. Newcastle have lost their past two games.
Hastings, who helped steer the Knights into the finals last year, only reunited with Tyson Gamble in Newcastle's last game, a 30-14 loss to Brisbane, after the five-eighth returned from a seven-game injury layoff.
Newcastle's line-up will be confirmed with the release of NRL team lists on Tuesday afternoon.
Hastings spent the best part of four years in England across 2018-2021, playing for Salford and Wigan.
It was arguably where he played his best football, winning the 2019 Super League Man of Steel award and helping both clubs to grand finals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.