Knights half linked with Super League move

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated July 30 2024 - 1:51pm, first published 12:52pm
Jackson Hastings. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Knights halfback Jackson Hastings has been linked with a return to the Super League amid reports he won't be named in Newcastle's line-up to face Penrith on Sunday.

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

