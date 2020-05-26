Second earthquake in as many days for NZ

news, world

A second moderate earthquake has struck New Zealand's lower North Island in as many days. On Tuesday at 12:34pm NZST, thousands of Kiwis reported sustained rattling by a 5.2 magnitude earthquake. The earthquake was a large aftershock to Monday's 5.8 magnitude tremor, with a similar epicentre around 100km north of Wellington in the South Taranaki Bight. Monday's quake came as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was giving a live interview on breakfast television. Tuesday's aftershock was the biggest of over 100 aftershocks in the same region since Monday morning, ranging from unnoticeable to nerve-jangling. The two more powerful quakes have been felt along the length and breadth of New Zealand's two islands but have not caused major damage. Australian Associated Press

