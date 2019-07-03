Skip to navigation
Big Brother's eye in the Newcastle sky
Coles overcomes roadblock to building Mayfield shopping centre
Council rejects Catholic diocese plan to demolish Mayfield church
New implantable joint technology now available for people with osteoarthritis or joint trauma
Emergency crews called to peak hour prang at busy Mayfield intersection
3 Jul 2019, 4:40 p.m.
Pearce joins Klemmer and Saifiti in NSW Origin side
ROBERT DILLON
3 Jul 2019, 3:25 p.m.
UPDATED
Newcastle Permanent, Greater pass on July interest rate cut
Matt Carr
3 Jul 2019, 3:03 p.m.
Hayne committed to stand trial over aggravated sexual assault charges
Nick Bielby
3 Jul 2019, 1:31 p.m.
Court and Crime
Property
History
Politics
State Election
Health
GRAPHIC CONTENT
Business
UPDATED
Education
Investigations
IN DEPTH
National
World
