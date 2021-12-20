newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The planned re-introduction of signage on mobile speed camera vehicles has been welcomed after state government data revealed the staggering amount of fines Novocastrians received following their removal. Fines data obtained by Newcastle state MP Tim Crakanthorp shows residents across his electorate received 4593 fines in the six months to September, up from only 357 in the corresponding period the year prior when warning signs and high-visibility decals on the camera vehicles were still in place. The roadside warning signs previously displayed on the approach to the camera vehicles were removed from late 2020, along with high-visibility decals on the vehicles, as part of an overhaul which also included tripling the amount of hours the cameras operated. Former Transport Minister Andrew Constance made the decision to remove the signs, saying it would save lives by changing the driving behaviour of motorists. But huge increases in fines, particularly those under less than 10 km/h, led to calls for the warning signs to be re-displayed. Statewide, fines for offences under 10km/h totalled $36 million in the year to October, compared to $3.1 million the previous year. Pressure from the state Opposition and general public has ultimately forced the government to partially backflip on its policy, last week committing to installing a large warning sign on the roof of every mobile speed camera vehicle. Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the new rooftop warning signs would be "more visible" than their predecessors. "They are in a different format, but these signs are coming back and we'll explore other options as well if need be," he said. "They are large enough and obvious enough that anyone that's paying attention on our roads should see them in time to be able to adjust their behaviour before being caught if they have slipped slightly over the speed limit." Mr Crakanthorp welcomed the move, saying he was stunned viewing the recently obtained data showing the number of fines issued to residents in 15 postcodes across his electorate. "I had to rub my eyes and look again when I read those numbers because I just couldn't believe how much those fines jumped," he said. "It really goes to show how much of an impact the signs have in slowing people down, and I'm pleased the government has now seen the error of their ways in removing them. "Now that the government has come to their senses these new signs need to be in place as soon as possible." The government also plans to install 1000 fixed warning signs across NSW.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/3e074f4c-5975-4b9e-b431-601e44a87214.jpg/r0_37_4320_2478_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg