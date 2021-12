newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Sawyers Gully. Police said emergency services were called about 4.20am on Saturday to Old Maitland Road after reports a motorcycle had crashed. The rider - a 48-year-old man - died at the scene. Hunter Valley Police District officers established a crime scene and started an investigation commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash. A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

