The Gum Ball music festival at Dashville in Lower Belford is shaking off the covid blues with a thundering line-up of Australian rock, hip hop and blues. The festival will celebrate its 17th birthday April 22-24 with headliners Bad Dreems, Ed Kuepper and Jim White, Skunkhour, Horrorshow, Mia Dyson and Claire Anne Taylor. Other bands include Didirri, Wolf & Cub, Isobel Knight & her band, Hot Potato Band, Swedish Magazines, Baby Velvet, Vaudeville Smash, Bananagun, Jazz Party, Bobby Alu, Pollyman, The Bottlers, Ruby Gill, Fools, Van Walker & The Ferriters, Bones & Jones, Horse Drawn Cadillac and Peach Fur. The Gum Ball showcases top acts in an intimate outdoor setting, as well as comedy, pro skateboarding, markets, workshops, camping and more. Here's a brief bio on the top acts: BAD DREEMS Bad Dreems were born during an Adelaide heatwave in the summer of 2012. Ben Marwe, Alex Cameron, James Bartold. and Miles Wilson began playing together in a whitegoods warehouse on the banks of the River Torrens. Their first release, the Badlands EP led to attention from Triple j; US college radio, seeing them sign to Ivy League/Mushroom. The debut LP Dogs At Bay (2015) and its follow up Gutful (2017), both produced by Mark Opitz, cemented their place as one of the most exciting Australian guitar bands of recent times. 2019 saw the addition of long time live member engineer Ali Wells to the band. Their third album, due for release on October 18, 2019, was recorded in Adelaide with production from Burke Reid (Courtney Barnett, Julia Jacklin, DZ Deathrays) and Jack Ladder. Musically the band play a rough and tumble brand of jangling rock 'n roll, that draws influence from Antipodean groups of the '70s and '80s, as well as US acts such as Wipers, DEVO and Television. To date the band have explored ideas of Australian dystopia and isolation, suburban ennui and male identity. Their new album deals with the absurdity of the post truth world, via a dark psychedelic vision of the end of days. SKUNKHOUR Australian music in the early 90's was having an identity crisis. The golden days of Aussie pub rock were over, pokies were moving in, and clubbing /rave culture was taking hold. While the alternative music scene was dominated by grunge and indie rock, some were looking elsewhere to get their kicks. Hip Hop was on the rise, and from its melting pot of influences new genres were starting to take shape. One group that emerged from this landscape, and forged a path through the Oz music landscape all of their own were SKUNKHOUR. A group that fused eclectic musical influences to form their own unique brand of Mongrel Funk. A sound that combined Funk, Rock and Hip Hop with elements of New Wave Pop. With the funky powerhouse rhythm section of Mike and Dean Sutherland and the melodic blues funk stylings of Warwick Scott on guitar, combined with Aya Larkin's ethereal and powerful lead vocals. Their unique sound was cemented by brother Del rapping in Australian accent which was unheard of on Australian airwaves at the time. MIA DYSON Mia Dyson is an award-winning guitarist and singer/songwriter who has toured the country with the likes of Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt, Chris Isaak and many more. A multiple ARIA APRA award-winning artist, Dyson has been named one of Australia's top 25 guitarists of all time. Growing up in the Australian bush and in the sleepy beach town of Torquay, Mia Dyson became fascinated by the mythology of American rock 'n' roll when she was just a kid. "I was raised listening to American music almost exclusively - my dad was a big blues fan, my mom loved Bob Dylan and all the poets," says the L.A.-based singer/songwriter. "Very early on I was aware of all the places in America where this incredible music was made, like Memphis and Detroit and Muscle Shoals." Since moving to Los Angeles in 2010, Dyson's triumphs have included opening for Stevie Nicks at the Santa Barbara Bowl, in addition to self-releasing Idyllwild, The Moment and If I Only Said So Far I Take It Back to critical acclaim. HORRORSHOW Horrorshow are a hip hop duo from Sydney, Australia, comprised of Solo (Vocals) and Adit (Producer). They've released five studio albums and cultivated one of the most loyal and dedicated fanbases in local hip hop culture. They wrote their debut album, The Grey Space, in high school and signed to Elefant Tracks shortly after, hitting the road and touring heavily. An ARIA nomination followed as well as their much loved second album, Inside Story. At just 20 years old they had two albums under their belt and a reputation for eloquent lyricism and soulful production. Their third album, King Amongst Many, landed at #2 in the ARIA charts; going on to be nominated for a J Award, ARIA Award and a shortlisting in the Australian Music Prize. They further developed an acoustic version of their live shows, utilising their musical experience to create a fresh and organic take on live hip hop performances. Horrorshow are part of the One Day collective, alongside Joyride, Spit Syndicate and Jackie Onassis - their debut album Mainline, debuted at #2 on the ARIA Chart. Their explosive presence was mirrored by a wildly successful club party called One Day Sundays, a nationwide series of day and night events. They were the first people to introduce Anderson Paak to Australia. In 2017 their fourth album Brado State once again charted in the top 5, and lead single Dead Star Shine landed in the triple j Hottest 100. Their fifth album The New Normal arrived in 2019, an uncanny title given how tumultuous 2020 has been, and a record that dealt with some of the heaviest personal journeys of their lives. Refreshed and inspired, Horrorshow are deep in the studio working on album #6 and a surprise collaborative project.

