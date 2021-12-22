newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Double demerits return on the state's roads on Friday for the Christmas and New Year period, after the NSW Government abandoned the usual harsher holiday penalties for the October long-weekend. Extra police will be out patrolling major highways, suburban streets and rural back roads as part of the festive season operation, which runs until January 3. Hunter Highway Patrol Inspector Mick Buko told the Newcastle Herald there would be a particular focus on catching drug-affected drivers. He said police had noticed an increase in drug-driving in the Hunter recently, with cannabis and ice particularly being detected more often. "There are different ratios coming out of different areas depending on the population," Inspector Buko said. Double demerit penalties will apply for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences. The usual enforcement of double demerits was put on hold for the October long-weekend, with the government citing the pressure of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the reason behind the decision to temporarily scrap the extra penalties. So far in NSW this year, 259 people have died on the state's roads in 244 crashes - 17 deaths short of last year's road toll as of Tuesday, when there were 10 days remaining in 2021. Inspector Buko said this week that police expected the roads to be busy in light of eased COVID-19 restrictions and the opening of state borders in time for people to see friends and family for Christmas. "I think there's going to be an influx of people on the roads, more so than ever," he said. "There'll be additional highway patrol [officers] out on the roads targeting all the usual offences - drink driving, drug driving, speeding, using your mobile phone [while behind the wheel]. Obviously the government will have its mobile phone and speed cameras out on the roads. "Go on your holiday safely, drive to the conditions, put air in the tyres of your caravan and make sure your caravan is roadworthy. "Don't rush to get to where you're going. We just need everyone to take their time. If you're tired, have a nap and go later on. It'd be awesome to see no-one die on our roads over the Christmas period. We've had enough upset with COVID." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

