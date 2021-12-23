news, national,

As Omicron takes hold across the nation, the vaccine taskforce coordinator has reassured people the country has enough booster shots. Lieutenant General John Frewen told ABC TV today: "There's right now more supply than the requirement ... The vaccines are there." He said Australia has 20 million vaccines in stock and about five million are in fridges at GPs, pharmacies and state hubs. More than half of Australians eligible for a booster have received one. Some pharmacies and GP clinics have indicated they've had trouble sourcing vaccine supply to meet the demand for booster shots. But the co-ordinator general of the National Vaccine Taskforce, General Frewen, says while staffing and businesses operations may be under holiday pressure, the national vaccine rollout centre has plenty of vaccines. Meanwhile COCID statistics across a number of states have soared overnight. NSW recorded 5715 new COVID-19 cases - almost matching yesterday's national total. There are now 347 coronavirus patients in the state's hospitals, up from 302 on Wednesday. Forty-five are in intensive care, up from 40. An unvaccinated man in his 40s from western Sydney with underlying health conditions died from the virus. As the state reported 2005 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths, a new mask mandate has been introduced. Acting Premier James Merlino has announced indoor mask mandates will be expanded in hospitality and office settings from 11.59pm on Thursday. Face masks will also be required at all major events with more than 30,000 patrons. He said a lockdown was not considered as an option because Victoria was in a strong position due to its high rates of vaccination. Queensland's daily COVID-19 numbers continue to jump substantially with 369 new infections recorded, up from 186 the previous day. The jump in numbers came as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk flagged changes to the state's regime for travellers arriving from interstate hotspots, but not in time for Christmas. Currently, those wanting to come to Queensland must get a negative PCR test result in the 72 hours before arriving, but waiting times at testing clinics around the country are very long. "We had a great National Cabinet Meeting yesterday, we're talking about those rapid tests ... we're looking at bringing those in on the first of January," Ms Palaszczuk said on the Gold Coast on Thursday. The ACT has 85 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm Wednesday, surpassing yesterday's then record of 58. There were 5215 negative tests received in the 24 hours to 9am Thursday as long wait times as clinics continue. Meanwhile, the percentage of the eligible population who are now fully vaccinated remains as 98.4 per cent. Tasmania has recorded its largest daily number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with 26 new coronavirus cases recorded yesterday, taking the total number of active cases to 52. Three of the new cases are household contacts, one is an international arrival and the remaining cases are from interstate. More than half of the new cases became infected in New South Wales, with the rest from Victoria, South Australia and Queensland. South Australia today recorded 484 new cases of COVID-19, more than double the previous day and its highest daily number of infections so far. It follows on from six days of record virus cases in SA including 105 on Monday, 154 on Tuesday and 198 on Wednesday. Suspected and positive coronavirus patients have been kept waiting in ramped ambulances outside the Royal Adelaide Hospital in further evidence the state's healthcare system is not coping, a paramedics union says. Taking to social media on Thursday, the Ambulance Employees Association said one crew was sent to three "severely unwell" COVID-19 patients overnight. Five new cases have been reported overnight, bringing the total num,ber of cases linked to the Katherine cluster to 131. Health Minister Natasha Fyles also announced Tennant Creek would move from lockdown to a lockout immediately. Anyone wanting to leave Tennant Creek must be fully vaccinated. Contact tracing is underway after a person infected with COVID-19 attended a Perth nightclub over the weekend. The Geisha Bar in Northbridge has confirmed it has been classified as an exposure site between 12am and 3am on Sunday morning. "We are working with WA Health to provide all contact registers and we are waiting on further instructions," the venue posted on Facebook on Thursday. - with AAP

