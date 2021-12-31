sport, fishing-and-boating, fishing, fish of the week

As we prepare to sign off on 2021 it's important to be thankful for small fishing mercies. Not only do we live in an area blessed with multiple, outstanding fishing opportunities - beach, rock, estuary, offshore and fresh. And not only is the weather forecast looking favourable heading into the January 1 weekend. But on top of all that - the prawns are running, firing up local systems for a very happy fishing new year. "This weekend we're spoilt for choice and it's pretty much a 'roll the dice' situation as to where and what you target because it's all looking good," said Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fishermans Warehouse at Marks Point. "In fact, it's probably the brightest start to a fishing year we've seen in years. "Normally come Jan 1 we've had two weeks of nor-easters, the water has turned over and everyone's hoping it backs off just enough to get at least one good day on the water before heading back to work. "This year, the water both inshore and out wide is basically tropical, courtesy of these persistent southerly changes we've experienced each week. "Enough to curb any potential nor-easterly induced upwelling and contain the warm water against the coast." The big thing for local anglers fishing Lake Macquarie this next week will be the prawn run. "It started last night [Wednesday], pretty much spot on 10 nights after the full moon, and it will run a week or so now," Jason said. "As we know, this event really brings the fish on and we've seen a lot of big flathead caught in Swansea channel. "The females are starting to pair up with the smaller males so it's important to be mindful of releasing those bigger breeders. "There's been some incredible whiting and bream caught. "Noel McMaster got a dozen whiting and 10 bream on the sand flats at Pelican walking the edges last week and that has continued this week." The key to success is fishing early or late, not only to beat the holiday boat traffic, but to take advantage of the light. "Boat ramps have been packed this week and it's easy to understand why," Jason said. "Water temps are outrageously good - 24 degrees on the Shelf, 23 at the FAD, 22 on the beach. But it it important to fish early or late as the clarity in this cobalt blue water during the day tends to shut the fish down." Northern species are starting to make their presence. Offshore, there have been reports of small blue marlin up to 80kg with a few stripes and black marlin being picked up north of Port Stephens. "Not a lot of dolphin fish at the moment, yet, off Swansea, but there's been a few at Port," Jason said. "In closer we've seen some spangled emperor caught and a few bonito showing up in varying size. "Some really nice snapper inshore and mixed in with them a few tailor and rat kingies. Even a few flathead on the drift." Beaches are fishing well for whiting, bream, lots of dart and even a sprinkling of tailor "There's a lot squid coming into the system too which ties into the prawn run and enhances things," Jason said. "It's certainly a bonus for those catching livies during the day and targeting mulloway at night. "They've been going alright too chasing chasing kingfish in Swansea channel of an early morning. "Anglers have also had some luck on the downriggers in the lake." Another holiday bonus has been the abundance of crabs. "Normally they tend to go quieter this time of year but stock pots have been on the boil lately loaded with muddies and blue swimmers," Jason said. It was well reported that Fisherman's Warehouse took a major hit on December 20 when two cars ploughed into the property causing extensive property and stock damage. Thankfully nobody was killed and amazingly the Warehouse was patched up and back trading by Friday, December 24. "It couldn't have come at a worse time and I was kicking stones there for a while, but you've got to move forward and it was overwhelming the amount of people who called in and rallied with support," Jason said. "To everyone - particularly that baseload of friends, family and my wife who has been a rock - I say thank you from the bottom of my heart and here's to great fishing in 2022."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5j9qeAa2aY4LpWZ52cph4N/441cdca6-bc69-4ff3-b9af-1bb16ccec246.jpeg/r0_590_1536_1458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg