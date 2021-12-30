M1 motorhome fire affecting holiday traffic

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews have been called to the scene of a motorhome fire on the M1 freeway in Sydney's north, affecting north-bound holiday traffic. Emergency services arrived just after 11.30am and discovered the campervan towing a small car well alight and billowing thick, black smoke in the middle of the north-bound lanes, about 1km north of Ku-ring-gai Chase Road at Mt Colah. Flames spread to a nearby embankment. A 60-year-old man, one of two occupants who escaped the blaze, was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. Two FRNSW trucks and four Rural Fire Service tankers remain at the scene where the fire has been contained. The fire blocked traffic travelling in both directions but authorities expect to reopen some lanes shortly. The Live Traffic NSW has further updates.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/n8uGJwMg95DiH9D4L9ShGa/d02a8d6f-bd08-412a-9b24-9696dacf5882.png/r6_145_2768_1705_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg