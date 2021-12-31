news, local-news,

Fire and Rescue NSW crews and paramedics have rescued an injured cyclist after a fall at Merewether on Friday morning. The bike rider suffered a broken rib and fractured his right leg when he crashed on a mountain bike trail in the Glenrock State Conservation Area near Scenic Drive just before 10am. NSW Ambulance paramedics stabilised the patient and placed a splint on his injured leg. Fire crews then used what is known as a 'mule' - a stretcher on large wheels designed for rough terrain - to transport the rider through bushland to a waiting ambulance. The man was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital. Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Superintendent Tim Hassiotis said it was a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero when you are involved in, or see, a crash can be the difference between life and death.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/6f0307fd-355d-43e0-a6b4-5bddb1169008.jpeg/r0_510_1816_1536_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg