Cyclist suffers broken rib, fractured leg in fall at Glenrock State Conservation Area
Fire and Rescue NSW crews and paramedics have rescued an injured cyclist after a fall at Merewether on Friday morning.
The bike rider suffered a broken rib and fractured his right leg when he crashed on a mountain bike trail in the Glenrock State Conservation Area near Scenic Drive just before 10am.
NSW Ambulance paramedics stabilised the patient and placed a splint on his injured leg.
Fire crews then used what is known as a 'mule' - a stretcher on large wheels designed for rough terrain - to transport the rider through bushland to a waiting ambulance.
The man was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital.
Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Superintendent Tim Hassiotis said it was a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero when you are involved in, or see, a crash can be the difference between life and death.
