It's all about objective personal opinion, but we're keen to know your quote of the year from the selection below. We haven't just stuck top the main players - there's a mix and match of domestic and international plus serious and, well, a bit dandom. It doesn't have to be the most significant quote of the year but just the one from this selection that resonates. Check out the quotes then scroll down to vote in the poll before it closes. 1: Our children will be waging wars over water and food if we do not act now. 2: Now it's like that movie The Croods. Some wanted to stay in the cave and the young girl wanted to deal with the challenges of living in a different world. We need to get out of there and live with it. We can't stay in the cave. 3: You bloody fool. 4: Welcome to the Brexit, sir. 5: Some would say this is cynical but probably by the end of this winter, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, recovered or dead ... That's the reality. 6: I am proud to pubicly announce that I am gay. It's been a journey to get to this point in my life, but I couldn't be happier with my decision to come out. 7: Looks like we might be here for a little bit. 8: Yesterday we saw Facebook taken off the internet. I don't know why it went down, but I know that for more than five hours, Face-book wasn't used to deepen divides, destabilise democracies and make young girls and women feel bad about their bodies. 9: And I'm tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so. 10: Being held accountable for your own actions isn't called discrimination - it is called being a bloody adult. You have the freedom to make a choice, but those choices have consequences. 11: I feel like heaven is standing on my shoulders. My brother got justice, and that's very rare. 12: I hope that no one dares to cross the red line in respect to Russia. Those who organise any provocations threatening the core security interests of Russia will feel sorry for their deeds as never before.

