MY son passed his learner's driving test at 16 in December, 2020. He has worked to get the required 120 hours by the time he turned 17 in 2021. We have sent him to the safe drivers course, paid for 12 driving lessons, passed the hazard perception test and he is ready to try for his Ps. He's started an apprenticeship that requires him to have his licence. There are just no bookings available. Service NSW have advised there is a current backlog in bookings due to lockdown however that excuse doesn't really make sense anymore as we have been out of lockdown longer than we were in it. Service NSW have advised that the bookings become available Mondays and Tuesdays for the following four weeks. I have been actively looking for a booking anywhere in the Hunter or Central Coast area for over a week. I looked at 3am and 7am and there was still nothing. I have tried the following service centres: Warners Bay, Nelson Bay, Maitland, Erina, Wallsend, Gosford, Newcastle, Raymond Terrace, Muswellbrook, Singleton and Toukley. There is not one appointment available in the next four weeks. Service NSW's statement of "please be patient" is really not helping the situation. They have advised of a shortage of driving instructors employed by Service NSW so this predicament is not likely to be rectified anytime soon. Could they look at outsourcing the driving testing to driving schools? Add testing appointments on Saturday mornings or after 5pm weekdays. Something has to give somewhere. WHEN I heard Anthony Albanese's announcement of high speed rail for Newcastle, two thoughts immediately sprang to mind. Firstly, there must be an election coming soon. Secondly, that $500 million would only pay for 1km of track. Or is the fee for the librarian to collate all the feasibility studies over the years and produce a SWOT analysis for the latest proposal? Having had several communications with various transport ministers over the years I am convinced that there is no will in the state department for such a venture so I wonder who his adviser was. If he had announced the money was for a light rail connection to the University and to Williamtown I might have still thought it wishful thinking, but at least it could result in a useful outcome. While talking about transport dreams, how about a more feasible project. Fast rail from Newcastle (Broadmeadow) to Brisbane, running several trains a day. A great tourist project, but doubtful business project. It could become the spine of a project to eventually link all the eastern capitals including Adelaide, but unlikely because even in a green future, flying will win out because it doesn't need ground space. THE pledge by Anthony Albanese for fast rail between Newcastle and Sydney sounds positive. I think it's a good idea that's long overdue. Whenever I think of fast rail, I'm reminded that we once had fast rail into the city. The train was the quickest way of getting in and out. But then they took it away. Then there is another rail issue that has dogged the country since the 1850s. That is the multiple gauges. As I have said before, this should have been sorted out with the federation. I wonder if Albanese is aware of this problem. WE have a 19th and 20th century city. It is a commendable policy to retain and conserve the best of it; an expensive procedure that should not include our abysmal footpaths. They are both dangerous and unsightly. Several writers have commented in the past weeks. However, it is expensive, as is evident with stage one of the Hunter Street Mall; an excellent start. It will all take time; proceed at the same time as the general redevelopments. Perhaps, meanwhile, a systematic cleaning and urgent repairs could be undertaken. When this takes place, the council will have the opportunity to pressure clean the cast iron services ''traps'' that have been neglected in the past. These are indeed, heritage, in many cases - unique reminders of the past such as telephones (remember those) signals, gas etc. These must be preserved and maintained; that they are cast iron is a blessing, so let's look after them. In the age of small wheel mobility vehicles and walkers, strollers etc it is a duty of care for council to make our footpaths safe; motorists would not stand for it. The one blessing; much better surfaces are demanded by skateboarders. I HAD reason to go to the Belmont vaccination hub this week (5/1) for my third jab. From the moment I drove in I was spoken to in a very nice friendly manner. Got a parking spot and lined up to enter the building. The young ladies helped with my entry and pointed me in the right direction to start off my journey. I was then interviewed and passed on to another line (that was at a pretty good pace). My details were ratified and I was given a number and told to have a seat. The screen in front of us was bouncing out the numbers that allowed you to proceed. During the wait I spoke to a very helpful young lady who gave me a run down on what happened next. Within 20-30 minutes my number came up. I walked over to nurses station 17 and the very helpful nurse put me at ease. Then a 15-minute wait after the jab and I started off to the car. Many, many thanks to all the staff at Belmont, You are doing a damn good job. God bless you all. FINALLY, after trying to weasel her way out of a very tight corner, Ghislaine Maxwell has found that this time money, power and influence have not been enough to stop a guilty verdict and lengthy jail sentence, ('Accuser says Maxwell was complicit', Herald, 1/1). Her Bonnie and Clyde style procurement and participation arrangement with the late Geoffrey Epstein saw many underage girls used and sexually abused not only by the pair but by other highly influential and wealthy men. We know some big names, but whether they will be finally brought to justice is another thing. Sex trafficking is a heinous crime and the luring of young girls by an influential, worldly-wise, glamorous and cunning socialite is particularly despicable. No doubt there were many who wanted her partner in crime out of the picture. Maxwell needs to be vigilant for she is a dangerous woman in so far as naming names is concerned. BACK in the good old days, before pathology, if a person attended a medical facility without symptoms they were labeled a hypochondriac. OUR NSW Premier needs to get out of the fantasy land he is living in and get back to reality fast before our healthcare system collapses altogether. He obviously has no idea of the pressure he is putting these workers under. He needs to get his act together quickly or resign. RE: election promises, Ian King, (Short Takes, 5/1), forgot to mention Howard's never, ever promise regarding the regressive and inflationary GST. SPOTTED on Twitter: "Yo @Dom_Perrottet, in the school holidays I would usually be out spending a fortune during school holidays. Not this time. Netflix replaces Hoyts. Sprinklers in the backyard replace local swimming pools. You made a big mistake. We will not sacrifice our family for your economy." TOTALLY agree with Brian Rose, (Short Takes, 5/1). Albo, trying to be the everywhere man does not suit you. If you choose a hat make sure it fits. Good luck with your mission, you are going to need it even with the poor opponent on offer. CAMERON Leckie's "Parliament should decide if we go to war", (Opinion, 5/1), makes absolute sense. This decision should never be in the hands of one man. Too many lives depend on the outcome. With veterans now seeking this change it is time for every politician, every voter to end the captain's call to go to war. DON Fraser, I don't think Australians will put up with another four years of rorts, scandals, pork barreling and sheer incompetence. If ever there was a case for a change of government, now is the time. I WAS just starting to craft a petition urging ScoMo to go to Hawaii for a month or two when I realised that would leave Barnaby in charge. Aagghh! I WONDER how many people and businesses understand that it is illegal under NSW law to ride electric-powered scooters in public spaces, roadways, footpaths or public tracks? The only place it is legal to ride them is on private property. I FIND it disgusting that someone who has been on staff and done such a fantastic job should be sacked. Bring Paul Lobb back!

