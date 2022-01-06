Why 2022 will be the year of the debutant for the Newcastle Knights

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

NEWCASTLE Knights football manager Danny Buderus believes 2022 will be the year of the debutant as NRL clubs cope with the escalating coronavirus crisis. The Knights held their first training session of 2022 on Thursday, albeit with a host of familiar faces missing. The Newcastle Herald revealed on Monday that the club had been blindsided by an outbreak of COVID-19. Knights officials have declined to divulge how many players have contracted the coronavirus, but it is understood to be in double figures. The Herald observed Thursday's conditioning session and counted fewer than 20 players on the field. A full NRL squad should comprise at least 36 players. The first-graders who were able to train on Thursday included Bradman Best, Kurt Mann, Mitch Barnett, Enari Tuala, Brayden Musgrove, Phoenix Crossland, Tex Hoy, Brodie Jones, Pasami Saulo, Mat Croker, Adam Clune and new signing Dane Gagai, who has returned to Newcastle after four seasons with South Sydney. Players who have tested positive have been ordered to isolate at home for a mandatory period. Their teammates will be required to undergo rapid antigen testing before each training session, possibly for the entire season ahead. A host of other NRL clubs are facing a similar dilemma. Buderus said the Knights had no option other than to make the best of a tough situation. "It's what we're going through, in society," Buderus admitted. "For a sporting club, it's not the plan but you've got to be able to pivot and be agile and get on with what you can do, rather than worrying about what you can't do. "We've just got to push ahead with it." The Knights were forced to break for Christmas ahead of schedule, on December 16, after a young player and club employee tested positive. Given the extended lay-off, and limitations imposed on the players in isolation, Knights coach Adam O'Brien and new physical-performance manager Hayden Knowles face a logistical challenge to whip players into shape for the club's first pre-season trial, against Canterbury on February 21. "We've got a lot of work to do," Buderus said. "It's not an ideal situation for any club to be in. "But we know what we're up against. We want to have a good six-week [training] block, and once we get all the players back we can really push forward for the season ahead. "There are going to be obstacles. We just have to get on with it." Asked if there was any concern about the truncated preparation, Buderus replied: "There's no alternative. "There might be days when you don't have players available in certain positions, but it's going to be a next-man-up mentality. "Squads are going to need to be pretty deep this season. "The guys who are training with us need to keep putting in good sessions because I think you might see a few debutants this year." Thursday's training resumption kicked off with a heavy conditioning session as O'Brien cast a close eye over his troops. Players then hit the gym in the afternoon for a weights session.

