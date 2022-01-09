Newcastle's Jason Sangha steps in as Sydney Thunder skipper

sport, cricket,

LESS than a month ago, he wasn't even in the team. Now Newcastle's Jason Sangha is Sydney Thunder's acting captain. Sangha skippered the Thunder to a 129-run Big Bash League victory over Melbourne Renegades at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, having been handed the top job when Chris Green was ruled out after contracting COVID-19. Green has been deputising in the absence of Usman Khawaja, who appears unlikely to be seen in the BBL any time soon, judging by his back-to-back centuries in the SCG Ashes Test. Sangha, recalled to the Thunder line-up on December 19 after an absence of almost two years, is a former Australian under-19 captain. The 22-year-old was handed the Thunder's top job ahead of more experienced candidates such as Ben Cutting and Alex Hales and promptly steered the visitors to a fifth successive victory. The classy right-hander scored 21 batting at No.3, taking his season tally to 294 runs at an average of 58.8. Sangha could remain in charge for at least another game as the Thunder face Hobart Hurricanes on Monday and Thursday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AFKkRPHwQbXhqFfb42nFTx/a50a4daa-7dcc-4a54-9731-e545afdee0b1.jpg/r2_194_3795_2337_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg