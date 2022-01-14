comment,

FRIENDS of Newcastle Ocean Baths agrees with Jan Caine's statement (Letters 10/1) "We do not want a slimy concrete base like Merewether's, we want sand". We believe the vast majority of the regular waders and users of our iconic Newcastle Ocean Baths, support retaining a sandy bottom stabilised by the underpinning, existing natural rock-shelf. It remains our view that the community were deprived of a reasonable opportunity to provide the council with its views and independent expert advice on the likely detrimental impact of a very costly (estimated $1.5 million) steel reinforced concrete cap over the top of the rock shelf. We understand no independent hydrological studies were commissioned by council to substantiate its assertions the new baths would retain the same relative volume and distribution of sand that presently exists. We understand our new elected council has until March this year to reverse the previous council's precarious decision concerning entombing the existing natural rock shelf base. This risks to irreparably degrade the quality of the baths' water and curtail vital therapeutic bathing and recreation activities dependent upon the relatively uniform coverage of a soft and sandy bottom. These activities are an integral part of the cultural heritage experience of the baths. FONOB received little joy from the former council given its unpreparedness to genuinely consult with the community in good faith on contentious matters, and its inability to back-up many of its assertions with reliable conclusive and independent evidence. We encourage all our new council members to work with us to avoid potentially disastrous short and long term social, economic, therapeutic and heritage protection consequences, should stage one of the refurbishment of the baths proceed in its current form. RUMOURS and incorrect information unfortunately give rise to confusion and angst as seen in the letter from Jan Caine (Line in the sand moment for ocean baths; 10/1). To clarify, the existing rock bottom of Newcastle Ocean Baths is topped with a sand floor that is formed via natural ocean processes when waves overtop into the baths. Working with the Community Reference Group, City of Newcastle finalised a design for the stage one upgrade of the baths which includes the pools and promenades. The final design addresses the undulating rock bottom with a concrete cap which will facilitate faster cleaning of the pools with less closure time, improve user safety and enhance water quality. The design will continue to see the waves overtopping and the natural accumulation of sand on the floor. In summary, sand will continue to wash into the pool and accumulate exactly as it does now. I hope this removes uncertainty and dispels any misinformation. ACCORDING to press reports, Novak Djokovic's lawyers argued that, because he had COVID-19 (again) recently, he couldn't get vaccinated. But he didn't bother getting a first, let alone second vaccine between the two well-spaced times he was diseased. He took an anti-vax stance in the meantime and refused to verify his vaccination status; Djokovic would never have been double-vaxxed by the 2022 Australian Open as Australian federal immigration law requires - and he does not otherwise qualify for health exemption. Thus, he did not, as the judge determined, do all a reasonable person could do. Djokovic had ample time, previous to his entry into Australia, to do that. Australians needs its visitors to be at least double-vaxxed to reduce their chances of exposure to current and new variations of COVID-19. Allowing other anti-vaxxers like Djokovic to enter Australia puts us all at greater risk. Our frontline workers are already under stress. In my opinion, the judge got it way wrong. THE opinion piece by Kate Colvin (NH 11/1) stated the obvious in her plea to restore the basic right of families to have a stable place to call home in a rich country like Australia. Her plea for the Coalition Morrison government to do anything to relieve the record homelessness, particularly in older women, will get the same response that the aged in care have got, nothing. It has long been Coalition policy to commodify housing to be traded for profit by the rich and the Coalition has made this policy so much more profitable by its support of negative gearing and massive reduction in capital gains tax on trading in homes. The long term market for housing was strong before the pandemic because of low interest, but in Morrison's haste to appear to be proactive to protect jobs he granted $25,000 to all first home buyers to get into an already strong market. This together with his state Coalition partners removed the stamp duty which increased the total subsidy to between $70-80,000 and surprise surprise home prices overnight increased by $80-90,000. If the Prime Minister had listened to advice, it could have ensured the required stimulation of building jobs by diverting the billions of subsidies to community based social housing NFP groups, like Vinnies and Mission and others, to tackle the massive need for social housing without giving reason for the speculation in homes the boost that has resulted in homes being put further out of reach of ordinary home seekers. The rate of home ownership is now the lowest for years and amongst under 40 year olds, the main family making group, it is now below depression era years. I noted that the Coalition chair of the government inquiry into housing repeated the developers lie that councils should allow more land release. But a review of the accounts of the top listed developers showed they had average land banks for 17 years supply to cover the same rate of land sales in this boom year. They intend to manage the release of lots to maintain or increase the current record prices. One major developer boasted sales of 6900 lots for a profit of over $2 billion. The only hope for some prospect of relief of the desperate need for homes, is for governments to tackle the speculation in home by review of the tax concessions, and the reestablishment of state developers of land like Landcom to offer cheaper land to first home buyers and community groups, as previously. Until this happens we will continue to have the dubious title of the highest rate of homelessness in the developed nations. JAN Caine (10/1) you are 100 per cent correct - "we want the truth". I like you and many many walkers share your concerns. City of Newcastle is seeking for the Ocean Baths to be added to the State Heritage Register via the state government. Surely the sandy bottom of the Ocean Baths is part of what forms the heritage value. The sandy bottom is the Ocean Baths and it must remain. No question. No debate. I REFER to John Pritchard's letter (11/1) about the very fast train and I commend him for making the first sensible suggestions I have heard on the issue. There have been plenty of nay-sayers. For goodness sake, just get it done (at least the first stage between Newcastle and Sydney). No more money wasted on studies, plans and the like. As John says, the first stage could be completed in the term of the next government. Look how brave governments were back in the '40s and '50s in initiating the fabulous Snowy Mountains Scheme. Good on you, Albo. I THINK that John Pritchard, Blackalls Park in his VFT letter (11/1) is right on the money. Get blasting, digging and working started. These projects develop their own energy and support. The essential thing is actually starting. Various governments over the last 35 years have spent $200 million on thinking. The Newcastle to Sydney route is known, just start. HAS anybody else noticed or is it just me that the only part of Stockton Beach with no sand is where the CON has constructed rock walls ? JOHN Cooper (Short Takes, 11/01), an alternative picture might be the Albanese emergency flotilla powered by carcinogenic nuclear fuel and skippered by Mr Marketing, crewed by para military trained mercenaries and with the Nationals leader as first mate. Not everyone shares your view, thankfully, so it's a case of give you a break not "us". THE whole Novak Djokovic visa shambles is Monty Python worthy. Novak is proving to be a true Biggus Dickus in the backside of the government. Unfortunately we don't find Roger Federer locked up in immigration detention, the scenes on the street with his supporters yelling "release Roger". Then again who's to blame for the whole thing. Novak Djokovic is the messiah according to his supporters. Personally I think he's just a very naughty boy. I THINK the judge said, "What more could he have done?" In my opinion Novak could have been vaccinated against COVID-19. IF anyone doubted our government and judicial system is a joke, Novak proved they are. TSAR Vladimir seems keen to regain his empire.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xtb7LvhUpWdRyX3MGXCxS3/2a5d6cb2-1a64-4168-86c4-67ae24b3ba0e.JPG/r0_353_3000_2048_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg