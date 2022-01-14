sport, fishing-and-boating, fishing, fish of the week

Go wide or hit the estuaries is the advice this weekend, according to Alex Schmaler-Loomes, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point. The big nor-easter last weekend has turned the water over in close and conditions are pretty green and average. But Alex ventured wider on Wednesday and found pristine conditions brimming with promise. "I lost a striped marlin in about 134m of water and I got a couple of other hits," he said. "Water was crystal clear and 25 degrees with a bit of bait around. "Looking at the weather forecast this weekend, it should be very fishable on Sunday I reckon, and Monday." Quite a contrast to in closer where the water has gone green and the pickings are pretty slim. "There's a few small dollies on the FAD but I don't expect it to improve too much this weekend," Alex said. "Probably better to aim wide, or hit the estuaries." Boat traffic in our estuaries is starting to settle down as people get back to work, or catch Covid, according to Teralba Lakesiders Fishing Club spokesperson Randal Mason. "There are squid about in the lake but you have to put in the time to find them," Randal said. "Otherwise, plenty of big whiting, bream, and flathead about, as well as jew, not to mention fantail leather jackets if you can float your baits right." Everything's biting up in Port Stephens, according to Dave from Tackle World Port Stephens. "Inside the bay we're getting bream, whiting, flathead and squid. "Out in the ocean, there's been snapper caught, trag, jew and nannigai. "The marlin haven't come onto the bite as much in close as we expected this week after the water turned over." Charlestown Anglers Fishing Club members got into the whiting during their January outing last weekend. Whiting were the bonus species and many fish in the mid 30cm to low 40cm range were recorded. But hat's off to CA junior Ollie Gould, who landed a stonker that went 47cm. "There was also a great variety of fish presented at the weigh-in at Warners Bay Hotel with a few nice refreshments and some nibbles," club spokesperson Troy Terrill said. Teralba Lakesiders Fishing Club are looking forward to resuming activities with their first weigh-in of the year this Sunday. Ever proactive, Teralba Lakesiders have also flexed their muslces again this year, organising a new interclub with Valentine Fishing Club, scheduled to run February 19-20. "We already do an interclub with Charlestown Anglers, and that one's on again in May," Randal said. "They'll still be hurting and keen to for revenge after the whooping we handed out last year. "But Valentine came knocking there recently so we've signed on for this new event and it'll be good. "Something different, a chance to meet new mates and interact with another club. They'll be hosting, so they'll be a bit of a mystery but I'll be backing Lakesiders." Dave Birt, treasurer and spokesperson for Valentine Fishing Club, said he bumped into Randal a couple of months ago fishing for luderick and floated the idea. "Teralba are a good active club and our guys are keen so this will be a chance to lift our game," Dave said. "The comp will align pretty much with Teralba comp guidelines - 'show and tell' weigh-in, maximum 25 fish, max of 5 fish of any species unless DPI regs stipulate otherwise. "There'll be nearly a $1000 worth of species and mystery prizes up for grabs, including the Top Gun trophy. "Should be a great fishing and social event because we've got a nice covered outdoor facility at our Valentine Bowling Club base backing onto Shepherd's Creek." Dave's been on the water every day this week, he said, and has enjoyed some good results. "I fished the lake with Chad Kelly there one day and got a great bag of whiting, bream, flathead and flounder. And I fished another day with my son Mitch and grandson, and young Noah got a 40cm whiting." Dave is also an old mulloway warrior from way back and hit Newcastle Harbour with old friend and business associate Dave "I Can't Catch A Jewfish" McNamara this week. "He still can't," Birty quipped.

