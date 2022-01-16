Newcastle Jets' home game against Western United called off.

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

ANOTHER day, another postponement. The Jets' clash with Western United at McDonald Jones Stadium on Wednesday has been called off after an outbreak of COVID in Newcastle's squad last week. It is understood as many as a dozen players and staff could have contracted the coronavirus, after three players initially tested positive last Thursday. That means five consecutive Jets games have now been deferred indefinitely. Their game against Perth on Saturday, which was expected to be held in Sydney, is also in extreme doubt. Newcastle have not played since a 2-1 loss to Macarthur Bulls on December 19.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AFKkRPHwQbXhqFfb42nFTx/66604a25-45af-4092-adac-cb9f3554f6cc.jpg/r0_391_5184_3320_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg