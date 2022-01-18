newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A New Lambton skater was lucky to escape serious injury after careening through an intersection and colliding with an oncoming vehicle. Dash-cam footage of the incident on December 12, shows a man travelling through an intersection on Royal Street just before 11am, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with one vehicle turning left onto Portland Place before clipping a second oncoming vehicle near the middle of the roadway. A spokesperson for the NSW Ambulance said there were no reports paramedics were called to the scene at the time of the crash. Footage of the incident has since been shared prolifically on social media, however there was no indication of forthcoming charges.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/n8uGJwMg95DiH9D4L9ShGa/b20eea8e-1466-4a48-8250-8fbf76104f9a.png/r326_324_3770_2270_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg