OBVIOUSLY in-person, face-to-face learning far outweighs the remote learning aspect pupils have endured during the past pandemic months. Social interaction with peers is a high policy priority, elevating the risk of delayed social and emotional development of the disadvantaged and least privileged especially. Soul searching needs to be endured by the government as workloads, salaries and shortages were instrumental in engendering a teacher stoppage towards the end of last year, the first in a decade. Dissension over mounting workloads ranges from layers of red tape, including new forms of data collection to a perception of a 'crushing weight' of administrative duties. Much of this is viewed as superfluous to teaching precepts and seen as data collecting. It's believed gratuitous by some, but used by the government to identify needs. It can be seen as a burden on teacher application by some. The once-inviting aspect of job security for life has faded markedly. With temporary and casual teaching positions well to the fore throughout the state, even in metropolitan schools, school staffing levels could be judged as being in dire straits. More than 100 Sydney public schools have more temporary or casual teachers than permanent ones, including Cronulla, Como and Rydalmere East, for example. An interim wage increase of 2.5 per cent has been offered, despite a call for five to 7.5 per cent. Workloads and uncertainty exacerbated by confusion and expectations has prompted unrest in the service. Costs have risen and responsibility increased. Online instruction is still on the horizon, and with Education Minister Sarah Mitchell harshly critical of the teachers' union, strained interaction seems assured. MANY letter writers to the Newcastle Herald seem to forget a few basics about Australia, particularly that we live in a huge country with a very small population. The difficulty of delivering vaccines and rapid antigen tests across our country has no comparison. There is also the problem of eight different hospital and health services and a private health system to complicate delivery. The idea of a very fast train system in a country like ours is fanciful. Just consider cost, topography and patronage before committing to any in-depth research. The violent opposition to our Coalition governments by so many letter writers seems to cloud any reasonable and sympathetic understanding of the multitude of unique problems our governments face. We live in a wonderful country with a lifestyle envied by so many, but reading this page often suggests otherwise. ONCE again Viv Allanson has tried to bring attention to the public regarding the difficulties being experienced by the aged care industry and those dedicated staff who under difficult circumstances provide care for our elderly citizens ('Aged care is in crisis but leaders don't care', Opinion 15/1). The media has quite rightly been very vocal in bringing the faults in the system to the public attention but seem to have baulked at the same persistence to ensure the government follows through with solutions to improve the problems. The silence is deafening. Ms Allanson has been a passionate and persistent advocate for the aged care industry for many years, and has tried to give a voice to the providers and staff who feel forgotten. Please support her and the industry by continuing to ask the government when their actions will start to overcome the deplorable state of the care afforded our aged citizens. GEORGE Garnsey (Short Takes, 18/1) is concerned that Bradley Perrett's articles about China do not refer to diplomacy. Is China open to diplomatic measures? They have consistently indicated they have little interest in discussion with Australia, only our obedience and obeisance. Their ministers won't even answer phone calls from Australia's. If we can only contact the fourth undersecretary for postage stamps then diplomacy is not worth our investing much time, energy or money. We should certainly still communicate our willingness to talk, but diplomacy is a dance requiring a partner. I REALLY think that it is well overdue time for Australians to get a grip on reality. Sure, Novak Djokovic is a very good tennis player, but the visa saga in my opinion indicates he handles the truth with a careless attitude. We also produce sports greats, but we never see the hype and crap that went on after his arrival. He has caused upset and confusion, all for the sake of personal glory. He has cost us big time, forcing us to enforce our rule because a rude, spoiled brat wants to stay here and play a ball game. As for the Serbian president condoning this person and laying in with criticism of Australia, I think he should get his own house in order first. ONCE again Peter Devey ('Efficiency remains the power issue', Letters 19/1) has made the claim that "the more renewable energy a nation has, the higher the electricity cost" and once again I did a fruitless search of the internet to find a reliable source to support this claim. For the record, the following are the top 10 countries whose share of electricity comes from renewable sources and their domestic electricity prices in US dollars per kilowatt hour: Norway 98.4 per cent, $0.14; Brazil 84.1 per cent, $0.13; New Zealand 80 per cent, $0.20; Sweden 68.4 per cent, $0.19, Canada 67.7 per cent, $0.12; Colombia 64.8 per cent, $0.14; Venezuela 60.9 per cent, $0.27; Portugal 59.7 per cent, $0.26; Germany 44.5 per cent, $0.36. It would appear from the above that Mr Devey's assertion does not hold water. I trust he will not use that furphy again. He also asked with pumped hydro what pumps the water up at night when the wind isn't blowing. The answer is simply you don't pump when there isn't surplus power and, if needed, you let the water come back down to produce power. WHERE do you start with the logic of Peter Devey, who asks "what's pumping water up at night when solar and wind are sleeping" ('Efficiency remains the power issue', Letters, 19/1)? Mr Devey, you don't pump water up at night. That's the whole idea of pumped hydro. Just where are these millions of dollars in subsidies for solar and wind? Besides, solar and wind and other renewable sources are just going to be part of a mix of power sources in the future along with coal and gas and hydrogen and other forms of power. No one source is going to supply the whole energy grid. Speaking of subsidies, no industry is subsidised as heavily as fossil fuels. I'VE always wondered what the VIP signs outside pubs mean. My mate Barry Blow Wave reckons it stands for 'vulnerable in poverty'. I think he may be right for once. WHEN a government minister can override a legal decision I believe we have a serious problem developing. Is it time for the 'Quiet Australians' to get off their arses, out of the bowlo club, turn off the cricket and have a good look at what this new world order (to quote Brad Hazzard and others) is all about? Our kiddies seem brainwashed so it's getting a bit late to ask them. Could it just be that she won't be right, mate? Just asking. MIKE Sargent, they are not "dreams", but necessary for being an advanced nation ('Topography not a VFT problem', Letters 17/1). Some important projects to make us an advanced nation can only be kicked off by the government. Some action, pushed by lobbyists, is not for government. I AM beginning to think the Newcastle Jets haven't got the idea of isolation to prevent the spread of COVID. Six games cancelled! I would think that all you have to do is stay at home when you're not at work, like everyone else. Please. REGARDING the extension to the length of Declan Clausen's deputy lord mayoral appointment, Cr Jenny Barrie (LIB) said the opportunity to obtain a leadership position could help encourage people to run for council in the future and "in the future it would be a great opportunity to share stepping up". I find it difficult to see how extending the term will lend itself to greater "sharing" opportunities. KATHY Heyne (Short Takes, 18/1): good question. First Harvey Norman, now Hillsong seem to have a very adequate supply of rapid antigen tests. Coincidentally both are on favourable terms with the Prime Minister. IF nothing else, Peter Devey ('Efficiency remains the power issue', Letters 19/1) is tenacious. No stone is left unturned in his quest to discredit renewable energy. The problem is that what's left in my opinion has about as much point as a pile of rocks. The world must stop burning coal. What part of that doesn't he understand? ANYONE for tennis? Not many; we prefer political and pandemic prejudice. THE cry to free the refugees goes out on the back of the Djokovic debacle. However this needs clarification; on what basis should they be allowed to stay?

