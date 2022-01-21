5 Biggest horse racing events to look forward to in 2022

This is branded content.
Horse racing is one of the oldest and most popular sports in the world. There are hundreds of events taking place around the globe that are watched by millions of people.
With that said, let's look at some of the biggest horse racing events to look forward to this year. 2022 is full of high-level events every month.
These are some races that offer the most prize money and the very best thoroughbreds in the world. Naturally, these are also the races that attract the attention of sports books and horse betting fans.
1. The Grand National
Being the oldest jump race in the world, the Grand National is one of the most prestigious horse racing events in the world. Established in 1839 by the Liverpool innkeeper William Lynn, it takes place over the Aintree course and boasts a bigger pot than the next one on this list.
This year, 40 champion thoroughbreds are expected to compete on April 9 in Liverpool, England.
2. 2022 Cheltenham Festival
This is arguably one of the most exciting events in the UK horse racing calendar and is one of the biggest around the world.
The Cheltenham Festival draws thousands of spectators from around the world every year. This year will be no different, as you'll see a huge number of expensive horse breeds competing. Moreover, the event is known for its race, which features multiple jumps.
Speed is not the only thing that matters here but stamina as well. Any horse is given a chance to win, which is why this is the perfect chance for you to bet on an underdog and win big.
3. Saudi Cup
Next is perhaps the richest horse racing event in the world, the Saudi Cup, which is held every February at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In 2021, the prize pool was up to USD$20 million, with the winner bagging USD$10 million. This makes the event the biggest racing event when it comes to prize pool and winner's share.
For this year, the prize pool is going to be bigger. USD$15 million is going to be added to the prize pool, which brings it to a total of USD$35 million.
4. Kentucky Derby
Americans love horse racing too, and the Kentucky Derby is their most prestigious annual event.
This race is usually held each May at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. It has a special place in the hearts of many Americans because of its long history. The first running of the Kentucky Derby was in 1875, which is nearly 150 years ago. This year will be the 148th running of the event, which is scheduled on May 7.
The event is known for having strict regulations and restrictions. Only the most successful horses that meet the entry criteria can sign up for the event.
There's another restriction that prevents a horse from entering the race more than once. This is because the Kentucky Derby is exclusively for three-year-old horses only.
5. Melbourne Cup Carnival
As its name suggests, the Melbourne Cup takes place at the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia. It's one of the major events that closes out the horse racing calendar every year. It runs from the last week of October to the first week of November. It's also one of the international races that every participant is always eager to win.
Furthermore, the Melbourne Cup is considered as a religion in the country. This year, the biggest race of the event is scheduled to take place on November 1, which means on that day when the race begins, everyone in Australia will be tuned in to who's going to win one of the biggest annual horse racing events. The event can even accommodate up to 100,000 spectators and horse betting fans.
The Melbourne Cup features a run of over 3 kilometres. In fact, it's older than the Kentucky Derby with its first running taking place back in 1861. Even though most of the participants are from Australia and New Zealand, there are some horses that come from far away countries. In fact, the UK, US, and Ireland have won the race several times.
Final thoughts
So, these are the biggest horse racing events to get excited for this year. There are still plenty of others to look out for that are taking place all over the world, but nothing beats the ones that are listed above when it comes to prize money and the quality of competition you can expect.
Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.