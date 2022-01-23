newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Kris Lees-trained Special Reward produced another strong performance to win the listed Carrington Stakes at Randwick on Saturday. The six-year-old gelding was the top weight and carrying 59 kilograms for the $150,000 feature, run over 1400 metres, after coming second in the Christmas Classic (1200m) at Canterbury a fortnight earlier and first in the Razor Sharp Handicap (1200m) at Randwick on December 11. Under jockey Glyn Schofield, Special Reward was midfield until the 300m mark but looked to have glory secured by the 200m before hitting the front with 50m to go and winning by a length from Through the Cracks. Before his Razor Sharp win, Special Reward had not won since the Group 3 Newcastle Newmarket in March 2020. It was a mixed day for Lees at Randwick on Saturday with a fast-finishing Spellcatcher placing third in the Petaluma Handicap (1100m) after having to change course to avoid the wayward Moridan.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AFKkRPHwQbXhqFfb42nFTx/d50a5aee-d48d-4c87-92fb-bb46161b26b4.jpg/r2788_1530_4839_2689_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg