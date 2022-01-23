newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Hunter teachers and principals will closely monitor the effectiveness of COVID risk mitigation measures as thousands of students return to the classroom. A twice-a-week rapid testing regime is a key plank of the government's back-to-school strategy, with air purifiers to play a major role and masks compulsory in certain grades. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced on Sunday that campuses would be supplied with two RATs per student each week as well as for teachers. Up to six million tests are being sent to 3000 public, Catholic and independent schools across NSW ahead of the start of term 1. Schools will not be closed when there is a positive case, with no contact tracing for students and staff. However parents and guardians will be notified. NSW Teachers Federation regional organiser Jack Galvin Waight said Hunter teachers and principals were bracing themselves for a disruptive start to the school year. "Omicron has taught us that nowhere is safe, including Hunter schools," Mr Galvin Waight said. "We clearly remain concerned for the health and safety of our students, staff and their families." NSW Secondary Principals' Council president Craig Petersen said schools would tailor how they distribute tests to parents based on their size and location. "I would be surprised if everyone follows the same model; it will have to be localised to the context of the school, so parents will have to be paying attention to their school," he said. Mr Petersen anticipated many schools would use planned teacher development days on January 28 and 31 to organise parent pick-ups Mr Galvin Waight said the teachers' union would closely monitor the effectiveness of the risk mitigation strategies with a view to seeking urgent adjustments should they be necessary. "Robust risk mitigation strategies are essential if we are going to make our schools as safe as they possibly can be. Teachers, students and communities in the Hunter are entitled to a safe working environment," he said.

