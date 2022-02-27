Discover the beautiful British Isles

For millennia, the beautiful British Isles have been a magnet for travellers on the high seas.

With its beautiful landscapes and stunning castles, this ancient land demands to be experienced.



The Senior Celtic Cruise of the British Isles is the perfect way to see it!



The fully escorted tour will take place between Wednesday, August 10, and Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Not only will it include visits the ancient Giant's Causeway in Belfast; the legendary Loch Ness in Inverness; and Monet's beautiful Gardens in Giverny; cruise participants will also get to experience the spectacular Royal Edinburgh Tattoo!

Tour prices also include return economy-class flights to London (from Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane or Perth); two nights accommodation in London; and 12 nights aboard the Emerald Princess.



The tour begins on Wednesday, August 10, when you depart Australia. The next day, you'll touch down at Heathrow Airport in London. After clearing customs, you'll be met by your private coach and driven to the city, where you will enjoy an overview sightseeing tour of the city.



You'll see Westminster Abbey, Big Ben, Trafalgar Square, St Paul's Cathedral and more, before transferring to your hotel.



Friday morning will begin with a visit to Buckingham Palace. The afternoon will be free for more sightseeing or shopping at your own leisure, before an official welcome dinner in the evening.



On Saturday, you'll depart London and be transferred to Southampton to board the Emerald Princess and begin your voyage around the British Isles.



On Sunday, you'll arrive in St Peter Port, Guernsey's main town, where you'll enjoy a comprehensive sightseeing tour.



The following day, you'll arrive in the port city of Cork, the third largest city in Ireland, where you will visit the world famous Blarney Castle.



On Tuesday, August 16, you'll dock in Dublin, the capital of the Republic of Ireland. You'll enjoy a sightseeing tour, which includes visits to St. Patrick's Cathedral and Trinity College, where you'll see the famous Book of Kells.



The next day you're off to Belfast, where you'll travel along the beautiful coastal road to take in the stunning views on your way to the Giant's Causeway, a World Heritage site. After a brief stop at the Titanic Dry Dock, you'll return to the city for a sightseeing tour, which includes City Hall, the Grand Opera House, Queens University and Albert Memorial Clock.



On August 18, you'll visit the Scottish city of Glasgow! After an amazing day of sightseeing it's time for one the highlights of the tour: the world renowned Royal Edinburgh Tattoo!



After a relaxing day at sea, you'll arrive in the Orkney islands on Saturday, August 20. The day will include views of the striking 12th century sandstone, Norse St Magnus' Cathedral, as well as the 5,000 year old chambered tomb of Maes Howe, the mysterious Standing Stones of Stenness and the Stone Age Ring of Brodgar.



The following day, you'll visit Inverness, a stone's throw from the infamous Loch Ness. You will also visit the magnificent Urquhart Castle.



The next day, you'll head back to Edinburgh for a thorough look around. The ancient capital of Scotland is one of the world's most beautiful cities.



After another day at sea, it's onto Le Havre, on August 24. Today, you'll travel through the French countryside to the small village of Giverny, where you'll visit the villa and famous gardens of Claude Monet. You'll see the lake with its water lilies, so beloved by Monet, and its little Japanese bridge.



Tonight will be your last night on board the Emerald Princess as she crosses the English Channel. You will join your fellow travelers for farewell drinks to celebrate the conclusion of this once in a lifetime cruise.



On Thursday, August 25, you'll arrive back in Southampton. After breakfast and clearing customs, you'll visit Frogmore House and Garden, the charming royal retreat, set within Windsor Castle's magnificent private Home Park.



Then you'll head back to London for some free time. It's a chance to do some last-minute shopping or sightseeing at your own leisure before catching your over-night flight back to Australia.

