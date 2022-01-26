news, local-news, australia day, lake macquarie

ELIZABETH Muturi came to Australia 25 years ago in search of a new life. And the Kenyan-born woman wrote the next chapter in her life's story on Wednesday when she officially became an Australian citizen at Lake Macquarie's citizenship ceremony at Rathmines. She was one of 67 people who took the pledge of commitment at yesterday's ceremony. They hailed from 24 nations spanning six continents, including Brazil, Tibet, Egypt and Vietnam. Ms Muturi's husband John Anieto, of Nigeria, is also in the process of getting citizenship. "We have lived here so many years, and this is our home now," Ms Muturi said. "We've had our three children here, we have close friends and we've made many close relationships." According to Lake Macquarie council, almost 15 per cent of people in the local government area were born overseas, with England, New Zealand, Germany, Scotland and the Philippines the top five countries of birth. More than 10 per cent are first-generation Aussies, whose parents were both born overseas. Ajith Balasubramanian and Anusha Nair moved to Australia in 2014 and have since had two children: Ahalya, 6, and Avyan, 2. "This is our place to call home. The kids love it and there are so many options, in terms of things to do and the outdoors," Mr Balasubramanian said. "I think getting citizenship makes it certain that this is your place." Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser, who presided over the ceremony, said Australia Day was the perfect opportunity to welcome new citizens. "Our diversity of cultures, and the way we embrace them, helps define who we are as Australians," Cr Fraser said. "It's always so wonderful and touching to see people from all walks of life, backgrounds, religions and races coming together to be part of our special country."

