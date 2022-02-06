newsletters, editors-pick-list,

"The saying 'death by 1000 cuts' has long been used about our threatened species and it's never been more obvious here in Port Stephens, where the koala population has reduced as a direct result of approved clear fell developments." This was the sentiment expressed by Koala Koalition EcoNetwork Port Stephens (KKEPS) spokesperson Caitlin Spiller in response to the substantial number of rock quarries and extensions being proposed across the Port Stephens LGA. "When you consider the cumulative impacts of these quarries - along with the growth of sand mines and housing developments, both already approved and proposed - it paints a very sad picture for our koalas," Ms Spiller added. "The combined effect of multiple developments can have a significant effect on the wider regional environment resulting in habitat degradation and the fragmentation of key species populations. "Direct impacts from quarries and building developments include the reduction of overall habitat available, noise disturbance, reduction in air quality, while further indirect impacts from supporting infrastructure and roads can result in the isolation of habitats and species." KKEPS was formed in 2021 with its primary goal being to protect and grow the koala population in Port Stephens. "One strategy is to identify legislative/policy restraints and contradictions to real protections, and lobby for improvement," Ms Spiller said. "Having written a number of submissions against habitat destruction it has become clear to group members how the cumulative impacts on our environment has been largely ignored at all levels of government." KKEPS consulting ecologist Georgina Cutler said that highways and increased traffic would also pose a significant threat to wildlife by influencing both animal movements and mortality risk. "The need for ecological connectivity is fundamental in conserving wildlife as it allows individuals to move among core habitat areas, providing stability to regional populations," Ms Cutler said. "It is inevitable that each new development requiring clear felling has implications to local species populations, therefore it is fundamental to assess the impact from a regional perspective." The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment has recently published the Cumulative Impact Assessment Guidelines for State Significant Projects (2021), which states that "cumulative impacts are a result of incremental, sustained and combined effects of human action and natural variations over time and can be both positive and negative". "They can be caused by the compounding effects of a single project or multiple projects in an area, and by the accumulation of effects from past, current and future activities as they arise," Ms Cutler said. "These guidelines outline the new requirement of a cumulative impact assessment (CIA) at the strategic-level and site-specific level of State Significant Projects." While KKEPS welcomes this new requirement many local rock, sand and housing proposals have escaped its requirement - those that aren't State Significant Projects and those with Environmental Assessment Requirements issued before October 1, 2021, and for Environmental Impact Statements received on or before March 31, 2022. "For too long site specific mitigation measures have not taken into account past or future neighbouring developments. Essential to managing cumulative effects is the establishment of common goals and specific thresholds for acceptable impacts, coordinated across all relevant stakeholders. "As such KKEPS welcomes the statement in the new guidelines - 'managing cumulative impacts is a shared responsibility' - involving all three levels of government working closely with industry and the community - and is a major factor in all government decision-making. "We call on Port Stephens Council to consider cumulative impacts in its planning instruments and require CIAs at the local planning and consent level, before it's too late for koalas and other threatened species here," Ms Cutler said. A council spokesperson said the new CIA guidelines for State Significant Projects (SSP) 2021 only apply to State Significant Developments, of which the council is not the consent authority. "Council currently considers cumulative impacts during the determination of any development in the LGA, including planning proposals, Part 5 projects (council works) and development applications," the spokesperson said "Specific consideration is also given to the cumulative impact assessment principles during the assessment of development in the LGA. "The council is in a key position to apply cumulative impact assessment to projects in the LGA due to its regulatory contribution to and visibility of private, local and state projects. "Council will also continue to provide recommendations to SSP to ensure that the CIA guidelines for SSP are applied." Meanwhile, federal Liberal candidate for Paterson Brooke Vitnell said that she would fight to ensure that the Port Stephens region receives its share of $50 million of new funding announced by the federal government on the weekend to support the recovery of koalas in eastern Australia. "This package is a wonderful opportunity to secure much needed funds to support Port Stephens based-projects that help preserve our koalas," Ms Vitnell said. "I'll be talking with our environment minister to advocate for our slice of funds that will be dedicated for community-led initiatives and large-scale activities." Ms Spiller said that KKEPS would be looking at the community funding option in more detail and would encourage the council to do the same. "We also believe that if the federal government is serious about saving koalas they will list the koala as endangered, a decision that is overdue and that we contributed a submission on last year."

