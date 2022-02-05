Sporting Declaration: Knights ponder a debatable half-measure

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

TIME flies, Sporting Declaration reflected ruefully, after reports surfaced this week that the Newcastle Knights could potentially be adding Anthony Milford to their roster in the not-too-distant future. The Knights, for their part, have declined to confirm or deny any interest in Milford. But it would seem safe to assume that if this was just a case of unfounded media speculation, the powers-that-be would have wasted little time in applying a high-pressure hose to such innuendo. So this columnist is inclined to believe the Knights are not averse to the prospect of Milford turning out this season in a blue-and-red jersey, and that in turn prompted memories of a game I covered at Suncorp Stadium in 2016. Newcastle were handed a 53-0 shellacking - the start of a club-record 19-game losing streak - and Milford scored a hat-trick of tries for the Broncos without even breaking sweat. Afterwards, then Knights coach Nathan Brown called the mercurial five-eighth a "brilliant little player", and nobody was arguing. At that point in his career, the 21-year-old dynamo was among the hottest prospects in the NRL, as evidenced by a salary of around $1 million a season. The Knights, in contrast, were at their lowest ebb, under the interim ownership of the NRL and on their way to three consecutive wooden spoons. They couldn't have signed a player of Milford's calibre, no matter how much money they offered for him. Six years down the track, the landscape has changed appreciably. Milford was released by the Broncos at the end of last season after spending several years as a scapegoat/punching bag. The Brisbane fans who had previously cheered his exploits had come to regard him as an overpriced dud. The general consensus was that the best outcome would be for him to move on, and a cut-priced, one-year deal with South Sydney offered a chance to resurrect his career. Then came the incident last September when Milford was arrested and charged by police with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage. The governing body soon issued a statement, which read: "Given the severity of the allegations, particularly that two charges allege violence against women, the NRL will not consider an application for registration until the court process is complete." Milford moved to Sydney, briefly, but has returned to Brisbane after Souths reportedly refused to start paying him until the NRL had registered his contract. There now seems little chance of Milford joining the Rabbitohs, regardless of how his court case plays out, leaving him as a potential stopgap free agent before his expected move to join the Dolphins in 2023. At this juncture, the Knights appear to have identified an opportunity, but it also presents a conundrum on a number of fronts. First and foremost, is it a good look to sign a player with such a cloud hanging over his reputation? It was less than a year ago, remember, that Newcastle baulked at recruiting Milford's former teammate Matt Lodge, after supporters voiced concerns about the big prop's sordid past. As Knights CEO Phil Gardner told the Newcastle Herald at the time: "As with any potential new player, we have to consider all the implications around it and what it means for the club. "Part of that is always weighing up the very strong opinions of a lot of people. "I think it [the reaction] goes to show how much people care about the club. It also is a symbol of how far we have come as a club from a behaviour and integrity point of view. "We have a very good squad of young men with the way they behave and the way they are seen by the community. We are right up the top now and some of the comments to me were why bring anyone in that might damage that, even if it's only perception and they are not considered a risk in the future. "Does it damage what you're trying to build and does it damage the brand? I think there is some truth in all of that." Milford's case returns to court next month, and it is anyone's guess how long it will run, or what verdict awaits him. Even if he was to be found not guilty of all charges, some fans would presumably raise an eyebrow should the Knights proceed to sign him. The flip side of the argument is that everyone deserves a second chance. Perhaps the crux of the matter is that if Knights coach Adam O'Brien was completely confident about his halves options after the departure of Mitchell Pearce, why would Milford even be a discussion point? On that note, I was interested to note a recent item on Foxsports.com.au that rated the playmaking pairings at each club. Penrith's Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai were not surprisingly ranked No.1 Way back in 16th place were Newcastle's Jake Clifford and Adam Clune. I'm not saying I place any credence in the opinion of whoever was responsible for the Foxsports clickbait. Indeed, it remains to be seen if Clune will beat Phoenix Crossland for a starting berth. But I guess what it highlighted was the perception that Newcastle's halves don't quite measure up. The interest in Anthony Milford would suggest that, behind the scenes, even the Knights have certain doubts.

