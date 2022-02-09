news, local-news,

Newcastle's Anglican bishop says the government's Religious Discrimination Bill "misuses religion to create a wedge between Australians" and should be scrapped. The Right Reverend Dr Peter Stuart told the Newcastle Herald that the bill was causing "genuine fear in parts of Australian society". "I am worried that some political and religious leaders are ignoring this fear," he said. "They are moving to implement legislation when the case for change has not been made. "Religious Australians must come to terms with the fact that aspects of religious teachings have created systems which LGBTIQA+ people find oppressive and which fuel intolerance and hatred." The bill seeks to prohibit discrimination on the basis of a person's religion. The government has tried to mollify moderate Liberals concerned about aspects of the legislation by agreeing to scrap a section of the Sex Discrimination Act which gives church schools a legal exemption to discriminate against and expel gay students. But the changes to the Act would not protect transgender students. The Coalition party room endorsed the bill on Tuesday, but several Liberal MPs have confirmed or hinted they will cross the floor and vote against it. The Labor caucus is meeting in Canberra this morning to debate whether to back the bill. Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon would not be drawn on whether she opposed the legislation but said she had been "honoured" to hear Labor colleague Stephen Jones talking in Parliament on Tuesday night about his gender non-conforming son and the suicide of his gay 15-year-old nephew last week. Several conservative Christian groups, including Christian Schools Australia, Australian Christian Lobby and Family Voice, have publicly opposed removing religious exemptions in the Act. But Bishop Peter said some minority and women's groups were "telling us that the bill makes them feel less safe and less welcome". "The current bill misuses religion to create a wedge between Australians which may set back the quality of society that has been achieved by progressive and open approaches to diversity which are fostered through programs of goodwill and learning," he said. "We have successful anti-discrimination legislation in this country which has ensured that citizens are treated with dignity and they have opportunity to exercise their gifts to build strong communities. "The proposed bill undermines these decades-old protections and is seen as posing a risk to groups within our community." He said the bill was "dividing rather than building Australian society". The Australian Catholic Bishops Conference expressed support for the legislation after it was introduced to Parliament in November. The church's Maitland-Newcastle diocese said its position was consistent with the ACBC's but declined to comment further.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TFWurqJd3WWgt5tunziPf4/e12cbc66-bf3c-4300-9500-ea6b49851494.jpg/r0_157_5154_3069_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg