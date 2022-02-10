Jets rally for Victory amid hectic schedule

news, local-news,

The Jets are drawing on an us against them mentality as they regroup, potentially without skipper Matt Jurman, for their fourth game in 13 days on Saturday night when away to FFA Cup champions Melbourne Victory. Jurman rolled his ankle and left the field in the 28th minute of the 4-2 loss to defending champions Melbourne City on Tuesday night at McDonald Jones Stadium and he appears in serious doubt for the AAMI Park clash. Coach Arthur Papas said on Thursday that Jurman was "off feet today" but would be given every chance to play. "He hasn't pulled up too well but it's not too serious as well, so we'll leave it to the last minute," Papas said. Newcastle will also have major concerns about workloads after rapid-fire games against Adelaide (2-1 loss) on January 30, Brisbane (2-1 win) on February 3 and City following 42 days without a match because of COVID-19 cases. They also have another cluster of games - City (February 18), Wanderers (February 23) and Macarthur (February 26) - to come before a potential return to normality. Before Tuesday's loss, Papas made his frustrations clear about the late scheduling of the City match - a day earlier than a postponed Glory fixture and against a side enjoying a 10-day break. He was also disappointed about the Jets - and their fans - having to host two midweek games. Asked if an us against them mentality was building in the team after the recent challenges, Papas said: "I feel that that's something that exists within the group. "It exists within the community as well. "If you're representing Newcastle, you know nothing comes easy. You don't expect anything to come easy, and more importantly, that's what should build your camaraderie and your willingness to want to fight together to be successful. "I think we're trying to represent the community to the best of our abilities. "We haven't made excuses, but we definitely haven't been given any easy path towards resuming playing and trying to be successful. "We know it's a big challenge. We know we've got to get through this period completely concentrating, working hard and I'm sure there will be some really positive signs in the near future." Papas took solace this week from the fact Victory have also had a busy schedule. Victory are lining up for a third game in seven days, following the FFA Cup win over Central Coast and Wednesday night's 1-0 league loss to Phoenix. "I think the only difference is the opponent has had probably a similar preparation to us, and that's probably the difference in the last three games we've played," he said. "We've pretty much played a team who were either very fresh or very match-conditioned, and Victory still are obviously and we're getting there." He said there would be changes to his squad, based on performance, freshness and opportunity. He also indicated Taylor Regan could start in place of Jurman. Taylor, 33, has come off the bench twice since returning to the club and he played 31 minutes against City. "I think he's at the point now where he could start a game," Papas said. "He's done well every time he's come on but he hadn't played for a very long time. "He's come in and been fantastic in the dressing room and great on the field, and at some stage he's going to have get through that period of playing that full game." ** Newcastle announced on Thursday that third-string keeper Noah James had been loaned to NPL Victoria club Dandenong Thunder for the rest of the season.

