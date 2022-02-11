newsletters, editors-pick-list,

I AM appalled by the "sacking" of Justin Langer. Yes, he resigned but I don't believe he had any other real choice but to resign. I am also disgusted by the lack of support from some of the players. He stuck by some of them during form slumps but got nothing in return for his loyalty and belief in their ability. Being a coach at any level is not about being everybody's best friend. Surely results are what counts most of all. Langer's results speak for themselves. I enjoy watching cricket but am going to boycott all Australian men's matches for the foreseeable future. It is my protest for the incompetence of the Australian cricket administration and for the lack of support from the players. AU contraire, Ms Vitnell (Liberal Candidate for Patterson), the "stunts" that really "turn people off politics" are not nay-saying about Kurri Kurri ('Labor's peaker project draws mixed reaction', Herald, 2/2). They are elected government "stunts" or deals such as the approval of new fossil fuel projects like gas fracking in the Pilliga. They are taxpayer-funded fossil-fuel burning power stations. The $600 million spent on Kurri Kurri would be better spent on green energy, for example, subsidising domestic and industrial solar panels and battery systems and setting up wind farms. Nobody wants to pay higher power bills. But if power users were required to pay the all-up cost of their power use, then their power bills would be astronomical. This all-up cost would include external costs such as the cost of rehabilitating land after gas fracking, the cost of paying farmers for the drought and flood damage wreaked by global warming, and the cost of relocating and setting up islanders who lost their land and livelihoods due to rising sea level, etc. Blithely saying, 'that's not our problem' doesn't work anymore. It's everyone's problem. HYDROGEN fuel has been making the news as a replacement for coal, but is it affordable and can the volume required be manufactured using renewable energy? At present, liquid hydrogen fuel is selling for $14,000 per metric ton, against coal selling for $210 per ton; a hydrogen plant will use 50,000 KW per ton of liquid hydrogen and use 30 per cent more energy to manufacture, than saved when being used. Using rooftop solar as an example, that on average produces 5KW per hour over six hours a day. Ten thousand rooftops will provide six hours and 30,000 rooftops are placed in storage, the other 18 hours, keeping in mind this is just for one ton of hydrogen, when thousands of tons will be required. These factors must raise concern the way both sides of government are talking up hydrogen as the wonder fuel that will be manufactured using renewable energy to be affordable or even possible, using power station energy. People complain at the cost of coal fired power, just wait until hydrogen makes the scene, not only the cost of hydrogen, but the government investment, taxpayer subsidies and carbon credits that will add to the price. It's of little wonder why big business is investing, with overseas markets already established, we will be wasting renewable energy for big business to profit and overseas countries to benefit at taxpayers' expense. THE roll-out of promises for RAT testing supplies has been poorly organised. The most vulnerable pensioners have again been left out in the cold, as supplies are unavailable due to the demands of schools. These promises should not be handed out unless stocks are in supply and on the shelves. Don't make promises that this government can't keep, rather we wait a little longer then go to pharmacies to get the same response "maybe next week". Our young children and their families and school staff need these testing devices as well and we are no more important than them, but please don't make promises you can't keep. Have all these COVID-fighting vaccines and devices available before making promises you can't keep. AS it becomes an accepted fact that vaccination does not stop transmission of COVID-19, we cannot sit idly by as teachers are charged with misconduct and terminated. We have a significant teaching shortage in the Hunter, how can we possibly support this horrendous treatment of our teachers? As a community, we need to allow common sense to prevail. Unvaccinated teachers pose no additional risk to their students or colleagues, but un-staffed classrooms pose an enormous, wide-reaching negative effect, the results of which we will see for decades. We need qualified teachers in our classrooms based on their teaching credentials, not their medical status. GRANTED, Elsa Cant ('Don't be quick to criticise Tame', Letters, 1/2), only Grace Tame would be fully aware of the reasons behind her attitude towards Scott Morrison. But if I was to hazard a guess, I would say it could have been partly due to the PM not bothering to walk outside to listen to women speak at last year's March 4 Justice protest rally (and not even bothering to listen to Brittany Higgins speak that day), or declaring it a triumph that the rally was not "met with bullets". So I don't think it should come as any shock that Morrison was snubbed by an activist and advocate for survivors of sexual assault. Many also seem surprised that someone has used their Australian of the Year award to achieve their goals. Hardly a shock either, as this is literally what the award is for. Well done Grace, never become tame! And ignore the men who have been telling you to smile. In my opinion their 1950s mentality is a big part of the problem. YOUR editorial ('The odd bunch protesting on the hill', Opinion, 2/2) expresses a now extremely desirable, but lost hope, sadly in hostility to the protesters. In hindsight, it was only a matter of time, spin would lead to, "What I say is the truth", to people hurting enough to accept soothing nonsense wrapped in the right wording. More than half of Republicans still think the election was "stolen". There is no evidence for this. The editorial's suggested stand should have been taken long ago. Now, the DNA of democracy trust is shredded. Australia is far wealthier, but meaner. See "Pope's View", on aged care. Dylan Alcott knows only too well, the exclusion of the disabled, which the Royal Commission is putting in the spotlight. "Pandemic holes" are punched in their lives. All they have ever sought was a strong, helping hand for a level playing field, to be fully fledged Australians. Few have the opportunity Mr Alcott has. CONGRATULATIONS to Newcastle commentator Mitchell Tomlinson on his excellent snowboarding commentary at the Beijing Winter Olympics. This follows his commentary at the Beijing Summer Olympics. Well done Mitch! THANK you for Monday's book reviews. All very interesting books, very well reviewed. I look forward to more! I'M surprised that Barnaby Joyce did not expect his email to be leaked to the media. Many years ago, a canny politician told me never to put anything anywhere on the web that you did not want to see on the front page of the newspaper. I appreciated this advice and have followed it since, as I thought all sensible folk did. WHILE we still seem to be making our collective minds up about two or three jabs, we go ahead with two-jab tourists. I know most MPs aren't in the 70+ category of endangered species, but perhaps occasionally they can think about them too, don't you reckon? And a bit of planning wouldn't go astray either. DON Fraser only deals in opinions and never facts (Short Takes, 8/2). Unfortunately for Don it is a fact that ScoMo is now the only Australian prime minister to be covertly and overtly described as a fraud and a liar. By friend and foe, near and far. In my opinion that makes him unfit to lead. Don, on the other hand, probably thinks lying PMs are OK. HOW do I get that phone number? I could be really economical with just one text - ScoMo, Gladys and Barnaby. DON Fraser (Short Takes, 8/2). Brilliant deduction in your guessing Mac Maguire votes Labor! May I go out on a limb, looking at your usual pro Liberal bleatings and denigrating Labor, that you...vote Liberal? Well? How'd I go? I HOPE everyone read the opinion piece about our self-indulgent council and our expensive-to-ratepayers car race ('Newcastle 500 reboot: the real winners', Opinion, 9/2). HEY Grace, who farted? THE NSW Department of Fair Trading has finalised its investigation of Newcastle City and Suburban Cricket and could not find any faults within the association. Then who is at fault?

