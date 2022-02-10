Firefighters battle New Lambton house fire

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Firefighters extinguished a New Lambton house fire Thursday afternoon after reports smoke was seen billowing from the single-storey property on Lester Parade around 1.30pm. The home's occupants were all been accounted for, a NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson said, as firefighters donned breathing breathing apparatus before rushing inside and dousing the blaze that had broken out in the living room. The cause of the fire was still being determined, the spokesperson said. Superintendent Scott Dodson said the incident was a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero (000) for a fire emergency can be the difference between life and death, or a building or other property being saved or destroyed.

