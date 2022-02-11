newsletters, editors-pick-list,

LAURIE Daley reckons Newcastle fans should be confident Kalyn Ponga won't ditch the Knights for the Dolphins, but he believes losing the star fullback would be a crippling blow for the club. The Indigenous All Stars coach said on Friday that comments made by Ponga's father Andre, who is also his manager, were "greater indication" the 23-year-old will remain at the Knights beyond this season. Ponga is contracted to the Knights until the end of 2024, but has an option in his favour which could allow him to leave after this season. Talk of a potential mega-deal with the Dolphins for their inaugural season has bubbled away since the Redcliffe-based club was approved last year to enter the NRL competition in 2023. But Ponga senior said his son was "very happy" at the Knights and was revelling working with Andrew Johns. "Andrew Johns coming back is massive and that is a huge factor for Kalyn," Andre told Queensland's Courier Mail this week. "We know Kalyn has options, but all the talk about who is interested in him and what could happen, it's not relevant really. "He hasn't put himself forward to play for the Maori All Stars, so that's a good example of Kalyn's commitment. "He wants to be the best he can be in 2022. "The main reason to stay in Newcastle is to win a premiership. "Obviously, it's a team sport and everything has to align, but Kalyn believes he can win a premiership at the Knights." Andre also revealed a previously mooted code switch to rugby union was well and truly off the cards in light of the pandemic. "Rugby isn't an option," he said. "With COVID, you have to strip everything back to simplicity now. Nothing is for sure these days with travel and Kalyn is at that age where he wants some stability. "The rugby conversation isn't really an issue. He has goals he wants to achieve in the NRL." Three-time premiership winner Daley said Andre's comments should be music to the ears of Knights fans. "If you're a Newcastle supporter you're happy to hear those types of things. That gives a greater indication of where he thinks his future lies, and that's with the Newcastle Knights," Daley said on Sky Sports Radio. "We all know how wonderful he is, and he is coming into the best football of his career. You do not want to lose a marquee player like that." Daley said Ponga was the type of star attraction Newcastle had been unable to unearth in recent history. He said losing the Queensland representative would be a damaging blow. "They couldn't lose Kalyn Ponga," he said. "I know you can replace players over time, but they've been struggling to find that marquee player since Andrew Johns left. They need to keep him in the system." Earlier this week Ponga was endorsed by Johns and the Knights' longest-serving captain Kurt Gidley to take the reins as captain. The club is yet to confirm a captaincy model for 2022.

