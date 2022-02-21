Newcastle Herald
Clune quickly settles in as Knights draw with Bulldogs in NRL trial

By Max McKinney
Updated February 21 2022 - 12:57pm, first published 10:00am
Towering winger Dom Young showed his potential and new halfback Adam Clune looked settled as the Newcastle Knights began their 2022 campaign with a 16-all trial match draw against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at McDonald Jones Stadium on Monday night.

