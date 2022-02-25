Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

It's time to act: Why the Hunter needs a plan to deal with its clean energy future

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
February 25 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hunter is at an historical crossroads. How the region meets the imminent challenges associated with the closure of coal-fired power stations coupled with the decline of its economic lifeline, the coal industry, will shape its destiny for generations to come.

Eraring and Bayswater Power Stations. Picture: Peter Lorimer
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.