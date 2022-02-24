Newcastle Herald
Home/News/National
Real australia

Power and passion in a fading industry

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
February 24 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Voice of Real Australia is a regular newsletter from ACM, which has journalists in every state and territory. Sign up here to get it by email, or here to forward it to a friend.

Eraring Power Station near Lake Macquarie will close by 2025 -- seven years ahead of schedule. Picture: Marina Neil
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from National
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.