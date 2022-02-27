Newcastle Herald
Knights fall a point short in NRLW debut

By Max McKinney
Updated February 27 2022 - 7:55am, first published 7:00am
Newcastle suffered a heart-breaking 13-12 loss to Parramatta in their inaugural NRLW match with Eels halfback Maddie Studdon kicking the competition's first field-goal to ice victory with 15 seconds left to play.

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

