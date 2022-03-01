Embattled gym shows cancer survivors strength is more than muscles

AS a member of Kaden Oncology Gym I would like to comment on the centre's crisis ('Centre helping cancer patients faces closure', Newcastle Herald 23/2). How a facility like this that has helped countless people over the years with their recovery from cancer and chronic illness could be in danger of closing is beyond my comprehension. Sue, the founder, and her wonderful staff give everyone who attends the gym encouragement and support.
