'Battled hard': how firefighters halted Wickham fire's spread to fuel depot

By Matt Carr
Updated March 1 2022 - 11:47am, first published 10:30am
FIREFIGHTERS have declared victory on one front in their battle with the Wickham fire that caught Newcastle's attention on Tuesday, but the fighting continues.

