Maitland cyclist Noah Mason wins four golds at state track titles

By Max McKinney
March 3 2022 - 9:00am
PUSHING HARD: Noah Mason at the state championships. Picture: No Brakes Racing.

MAITLAND cyclist Noah Mason will compete in his first National Track Championships later this month after winning four gold medals at the state titles last weekend.

