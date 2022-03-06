Newcastle Herald
Hunter economic diversification plan a blueprint for future prosperity

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
March 6 2022 - 6:30pm
Pushing ahead: The Committee for the Hunter argues the region has a bright future and has called for all levels of government to work together to ensure it reaches its potential.

The Hunter's rebirth following the closure of the BHP steelworks should serve as inspiration to meet the challenges of transforming the region into a global leader of the emerging clean energy economy, a new report argues.

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

