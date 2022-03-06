Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Severe weather and flood warnings issued for the Hunter

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
March 6 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shortland Esplanade taking the brunt of Saturday's wild weather. Picture: Peter Lorimer

DANGEROUS weather is set to continue this week, with the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issuing a severe weather warning for parts of the Hunter on Sunday along with a major flood warning for Wollombi Brook at Bulga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.