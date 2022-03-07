PM's big submarine splash could re-set Port of Newcastle as lobbying begins

NEWCASTLE, Port Kembla and Brisbane are the three sites being considered for a new east coast nuclear submarine base, Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed yesterday in a speech criticising an "arc of autocracy" challenging the existing "rules-based" order.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.