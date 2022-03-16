New Infrastructure Australia draft report reveals Hunter Region's strengths and gaps

A NEW Infrastructure Australia analysis of the country's various regions lists defence, tourism and the knowledge sector as the Hunter's key "growth industries", while naming public transport, skills training and housing as its three major infrastructure gaps.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
