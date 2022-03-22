Edrick Lee named on extended Knights bench after making long-awaited return

Competition among Newcastle's wingers for a spot in first grade is expected to heat up in coming weeks after Edrick Lee made his long-awaited return via the NSW Cup on Monday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
