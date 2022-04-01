Newcastle Herald
Knights fall 18-0 as in-form Sharks record third win

By Max McKinney
Updated April 1 2022 - 9:10am, first published 8:50am
HIGH FLYER: Cronulla winger Sione Katoa scores his side's second try. Picture: Getty Images

Newcastle have suffered their second straight loss with the NRL's big improvers Cronulla celebrating Aiden Tolman's 300th with an 18-0 win on a windy night at PointsBet Stadium.

