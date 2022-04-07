Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Federal Election
Watch

'We will see what we can do': Prime Minister Scott Morrison responds to Edgeworth Tavern confrontation

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated April 7 2022 - 7:35am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SCOTT Morrison has said his team will "see what we can do" to address the concerns of an angry punter at an Edgeworth drinking hole Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.