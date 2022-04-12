OUTSPOKEN coalminer and former Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate Stuart Bonds has nominated again for the seat of Hunter, vacated at the May 21 federal election by the retirement of long-term Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
