Newcastle golf legend Jack Newton dead at 72, family confirm in statement

Matt Carr
Matt Carr
Updated April 14 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 11:10pm
FAMILY have paid tribute to Australian golf legend Jack Newton, who has died aged 72.

