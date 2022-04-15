Newcastle Herald
Hunter teachers at Catholic schools prepare to take industrial action over pay and conditions

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated April 17 2022 - 6:29am, first published April 15 2022 - 9:00pm
Director of Schools Gerard Mowbray

HUNTER teachers at Catholic schools are preparing to go on strike next term, saying non-competitive salaries and unsustainable workloads are contributing to staff shortages that are negatively impacting students.

