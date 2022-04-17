Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter hotels, cafes full on Easter long weekend as 'business returns to normal'

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
April 17 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buried treats: The young and the young at heart rushed to the sand when Merewether Surf Life Saving Club's Easter egg hunt - its first since the pandemic- kicked off on Sunday. Picture: Max Mason Hubers

MEREWETHER Beach proved a picturesque location for the Easter Bunny to leave hundreds of eggs on Sunday, when chocolate fans foraged in the sand for their morning tea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.